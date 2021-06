VDH: 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 10 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported ten new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in Southwest Virginia on Tuesday.

Smyth and Wise Counties both reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 526,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 677,013.

VDH reports there have been 9,492 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,576 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 36 deaths

Buchanan County – 1,491 cases / 110 hospitalizations / 45 deaths

Dickenson County – 955 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 18 deaths

Lee County – 2,433 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 49 deaths

Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,301 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (4 new cases)

Scott County – 1,857 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 59 deaths

Smyth County – 2,970 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (1 new death)

Tazewell County – 3,715 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 74 deaths

Washington County, Va. – 4,992 cases / 431 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (1 new case)

Wise County – 3,257 cases / 172 hospitalizations / 101 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.