VDH: 2 new COVDI-19 deaths in SWVA, 134 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 134 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Thursday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Lee and Washington Counties reported new deaths on Thursday.

Statewide, VDH reported 204,406 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 228,900.

VDH reports there have been 3,698 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Thursday morning that there are 14,130 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 287 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 519 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (9 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 402 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 251 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 898 cases / 44 hospitalizations/ 14 deaths (21 new cases/ 1 new death)

Norton – 78 cases / 5 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 752 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (5 new case)

Scott County – 750 cases / 52 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (8 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 1,016cases / 68 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (20 new cases)

Tazewell County – 985 cases/ 44 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (18 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 1,669 cases / 119 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (24 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 1,186 cases / 61 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (22 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

