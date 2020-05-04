VDH: 19,492 COVID-19 cases in Virginia; new case in Bristol, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 19,492 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, as well as a new case in Bristol, Virginia.

VDH said there have been 684 deaths across the state along with 2,700 hospitalizations. The number of people tested totaled 122,788 in the Commonwealth Monday.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 2 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 16 cases

Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization

Russell County – 5 cases / 2 hospitalization

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 1 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries

Tazewell County – 6 cases

Washington County, Va. – 39 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death

