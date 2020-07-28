VDH: 19 new local Virginia COVID-19 cases; 9 new cases in Tazewell Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 83,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 86,994.

VDH said there have been 1,991 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 104 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 7,640 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 46 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 44 cases / 2 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 64 cases / 2 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 16 cases / 1 hospitalization

Lee County – 80 cases / 7 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Norton – 10 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 52 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Scott County – 41 cases / 5 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 93 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Tazewell County – 77 cases / 2 hospitalizations (9 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 146 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 70 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

On Tuesday, VDH reported 19 new cases in Southwest Virginia.

Nine of the new cases on Tuesday were reported from Tazewell County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.