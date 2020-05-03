VDH: 18,671 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 660 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 18,761 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
VDH said there have been 660 deaths across the state along with 2,627 hospitalizations. The number of people tested totaled 119,065 in the Commonwealth Sunday.
The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:
Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery
Buchanan County – 16 cases
Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization
Russell County – 5 cases / 2 hospitalization
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 1 death
Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries
Tazewell County – 6 cases
Washington County, Va. – 39 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
