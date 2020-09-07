VDH: 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Smyth County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 121,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 127,571.

VDH said there have been 2,551 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 9,833 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 69 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 145 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (10 new cases)

Buchanan County – 100 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 71 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 231 cases / 20 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Norton – 30 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Russell County – 196 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 166 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Smyth County – 331 cases / 29 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (18 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 211 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 426 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (10 new cases)

Wise County – 363 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (5 new cases)

On Monday, VDH reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Southwest Virginia.

Bristol and Washington County both reported 10 new cases each.

Smyth County reported the biggest increase on Monday with 18 new cases.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

