VDH: 1,706 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 41 deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1,706 on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

According to VDH, there have been 41 virus-related deaths in the state as of Thursday.

VDH reports 17,589 people have been tested and have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

In Southwest Virginia, the following counties and communities report confirmed cases:

Lee County – 2

Bristol – 1

Tazewell County – 2

Smyth County – 2

Mount Rogers Health District and VDH have confirmed there are three cases of COVID-19 in Washington County; however, VDH told News Channel 11 the department’s map has not updated to show three cases in the county yet.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia, click here.