VDH: 17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Southwest Virginia Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were reported in Southwest Virginia Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The new death was reported in Tazewell County.

Statewide, VDH reported 445,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 564,115.

VDH reports there have been 6,320 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,211 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 1,288 cases / 90 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 868 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (4 new cases)

Lee County – 2,255 cases / 89 hospitalizations / 38 deaths

Norton – 236 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,003 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 1,568 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,500 cases / 164 hospitalizations / 84 deaths

Tazewell County – 3,156 cases/ 129 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (4 new cases / 1 new hospitalization / 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 4,239 cases / 338 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (1 new case / 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 2,808 cases / 145 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (1 new case)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.