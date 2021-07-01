VDH: 16 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, no new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus on Thursday.

Statewide, VDH reported 529,672 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 680,564.

VDH reports there have been 9,638 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,587 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 37 deaths
Buchanan County – 1,532 cases / 115 hospitalizations / 45 deaths
Dickenson County – 992 cases / 46 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Lee County – 2,434 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 49 deaths
Norton – 289 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths
Russell County – 2,311 cases / 134 hospitalizations / 40 deaths
Scott County – 1,872 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (2 new cases)
Smyth County – 2,985 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (1 new case)
Tazewell County – 3,759 cases / 177 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (1 new case)
Washington County, Va. – 5,022 cases / 440 hospitalizations / 111 deaths
Wise County – 3,274 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 103 deaths (1 new case)

