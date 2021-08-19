VDH: 159 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 community spread rate is now more than 50 percent higher than the state’s overall.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Thursday.

The nine counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area now have a 7-day community spread rate of 296.1 cases per 100,000 population — almost two-thirds higher than Virginia’s statewide rate of 184.3.

The regional rate has increased 45 percent over the past week.

With seven new cases reported Thursday, Dickenson County became the last regional county to reach the Center for Disease Control (CDC) “high transmission” threshold of 100 or more new weekly cases per 100,000.

Four area counties have rates above 300, with Wise County (including Norton) the highest at 360.2. The others are Russell, Washington (including Bristol) and Scott.

Five new hospitalizations were reported in the region as well — one each in Bristol, Smyth County, Scott County, Dickenson County and Buchanan County.

VDH reported 561,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 731,287.

VDH reports there have been 9,830 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,748 cases / 132 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (6 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,703 cases / 124 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (7 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 1,066 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (11 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 2,571 cases / 118 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (9 new cases)

Norton – 352 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,457 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (17 new cases)

Scott County – 2,073 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (17 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 3,201 cases / 212 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (21 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 4,016 cases / 194 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (13 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 5,459 cases / 457 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (30 new cases)

Wise County – 3,596 cases / 190 hospitalizations / 107 deaths (27 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.