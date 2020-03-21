VDH: 152 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia as of Saturday

1  of  4
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has released a new total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, there are 154 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday. No positive cases have been directly confirmed in Southwest Virginia.

Of the 154 confirmed cases, 25 have been hospitalized, and the total number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 2.

According to VDH, 2,790 people have been tested.

