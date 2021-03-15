VDH: 15 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, no new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Statewide, VDH reported 468,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 595,865.

VDH reports there have been 8,423 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,233 cases / 83 hospitalizations / 29 deaths
Buchanan County – 1,329 cases / 92 hospitalizations / 37 deaths
Dickenson County – 883 cases / 39 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (1 new case)
Lee County – 2,330 cases / 100 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (1 new case)
Norton – 244 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths
Russell County – 2,080 cases / 125 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Scott County – 1,630 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (1 new case)
Smyth County – 2,551 cases / 177 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (1 new hospitalization)
Tazewell County – 3,301 cases/ 141 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (4 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 4,364 cases / 360 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (5 new cases)
Wise County – 2,928 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 93 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

