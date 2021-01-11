VDH: 149 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, new death in Bristol

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 14-day average of new daily COVID cases in Southwest Virginia exceeded 200 for the first time Saturday and has remained above that mark since.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 149 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Bristol, Virginia reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 332,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 403,386.

VDH reports there have been 4,758 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,058 cases / 52 hospitalizations/ 9 deaths (10 new cases/1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)
Buchanan County – 964 cases / 69 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (11 new cases)
Dickenson County – 750 cases / 27 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (19 new cases)
Lee County – 1,763 cases / 76 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (5 new cases)
Norton – 207 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 1 death
Russell County – 1,746 cases / 98 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (18 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Scott County – 1,342 cases / 89 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (3 new cases)
Smyth County – 2,094 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (19 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Tazewell County – 2,707 cases/ 102 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (16 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 3,447 cases / 226 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (33 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Wise County – 2,383 cases / 123 hospitalizations / 66 deaths (15 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COMPLETE-CORONAVIRUS-COVERAGE-BANNER-1-1-1.png

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss