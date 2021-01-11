VDH: 149 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, new death in Bristol

The 14-day average of new daily COVID cases in Southwest Virginia exceeded 200 for the first time Saturday and has remained above that mark since.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 149 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Bristol, Virginia reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 332,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 403,386.

VDH reports there have been 4,758 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,058 cases / 52 hospitalizations/ 9 deaths (10 new cases/1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 964 cases / 69 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (11 new cases)

Dickenson County – 750 cases / 27 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (19 new cases)

Lee County – 1,763 cases / 76 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 207 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Russell County – 1,746 cases / 98 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (18 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 1,342 cases / 89 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,094 cases / 140 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (19 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 2,707 cases/ 102 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (16 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 3,447 cases / 226 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (33 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 2,383 cases / 123 hospitalizations / 66 deaths (15 new cases)

