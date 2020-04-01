VDH: 1,484 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Virginia, 34 deaths so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Cases of COVID-19 climbed from 1,250 to 1,484 on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reports there have been 34 deaths attributed to the virus so far in the state.

In Southwest Virginia, VDH confirms one case in Bristol, two cases in Lee County, two cases in Smyth County, two cases in Tazewell County and two in Washington County.

The Mount Rogers Health District confirmed on Tuesday that a third case has been confirmed in Washington County, but that case is not yet counted in VDH’s data.

15,344 people have been tested for the virus as of Wednesday, according to VDH.

