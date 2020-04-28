VDH: 14,339 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 492 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 14,339 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

VDH said there have been 492 deaths across the state along with 2,165 hospitalizations. The number of people tested totaled 82,753 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.

Tuesday marks an increase of over 800 cases in the state from Monday’s confirmed cases.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 16 cases

Lee County – 9 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization

Russell County – 3 cases / 1 hospitalization

Scott County – 7 cases / 1 hospitalization / 1 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries

Tazewell County – 5 cases

Washington County, Va. – 34 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

