VDH: 14 new deaths in Southwest Virginia; 107 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Of the 14 reported new deaths on Saturday, Smyth, Washington and Wise counties each had three; Bristol had two; Buchanan, Scott and Tazewell counties each had one.

Tazewell county reported fewer cases than it previously had on Friday.

Statewide, VDH reported 378,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 468,655.

VDH reports there have been 5,334 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,148 cases / 69 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (6 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Buchanan County – 1,026 cases / 73 hospitalizations/ 27 deaths (14 new cases/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 798 cases / 32 hospitalizations/ 13 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 2,040 cases / 85 hospitalizations/ 33 deaths (17 new cases)

Norton – 224 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 1,879 cases / 101 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 1,456 cases / 98 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 2,318 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 69 deaths (13 new cases/ 3 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 2,899 cases/ 114 hospitalizations/ 29 deaths (-11 cases/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 3,892 cases / 280 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (32 new cases/ 5 new hospitalizations/ 3 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,575 cases / 132 hospitalizations / 82 deaths (9 new cases/ 3 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

