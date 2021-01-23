VDH: 14 new deaths in Southwest Virginia; 107 new cases

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Of the 14 reported new deaths on Saturday, Smyth, Washington and Wise counties each had three; Bristol had two; Buchanan, Scott and Tazewell counties each had one.

Tazewell county reported fewer cases than it previously had on Friday.

Statewide, VDH reported 378,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 468,655.

VDH reports there have been 5,334 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,148 cases / 69 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (6 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)
Buchanan County – 1,026 cases / 73 hospitalizations/ 27 deaths (14 new cases/ 1 new death)
Dickenson County – 798 cases / 32 hospitalizations/ 13 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)
Lee County – 2,040 cases / 85 hospitalizations/ 33 deaths (17 new cases)
Norton – 224 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (1 new case)
Russell County – 1,879 cases / 101 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Scott County – 1,456 cases / 98 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)
Smyth County – 2,318 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 69 deaths (13 new cases/ 3 new deaths)
Tazewell County – 2,899 cases/ 114 hospitalizations/ 29 deaths (-11 cases/ 1 new death)
Washington County, Va. – 3,892 cases / 280 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (32 new cases/ 5 new hospitalizations/ 3 new deaths)
Wise County – 2,575 cases / 132 hospitalizations / 82 deaths (9 new cases/ 3 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COMPLETE-CORONAVIRUS-COVERAGE-BANNER-1-1-1.png

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss