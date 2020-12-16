VDH: 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southwest Virginia, 11 in Lee Co. alone

Southwest Virginia’s 14-day average of daily COVID deaths hit a new high Wednesday following the report of 11 new deaths in Lee County.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 321 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

11 of the new deaths were reported in Lee County. While no deaths have yet been tied to it, an outbreak at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living Facility of which VDH was first notified Nov. 16 has a reported 60 cases as of Monday.

Dickenson, Russell and Smyth Counties each reported one new death each.

The eight-county region News Channel 11 has tracked since the outbreak’s beginning again reached a new high for average new daily cases over a 14-day period.

Wednesday was the ninth straight record day as the number reached 191. That’s a “community spread rate” — new daily cases per 100,000 population — of 76.7. It is up 84 percent from the Dec. 1 rate.

Southwest Virginia also has test positivity rates far higher than any other region of the state and nearly double the rates of Virginia through yesterday according to VDH.

The seven-day percentage of people who tested positive was 11.8% in Virginia. It was 22.7% in the Mount Rogers Health District, 22.5% in the Cumberland Plateau District and 20.8% in the Lenowisco District.

The three health districts in the News Channel 11 viewing area have Virginia’s three highest test positivity rates.

The next-highest health district, West Piedmont, had a positivity percentage of 16.9%.

Statewide, VDH reported 251,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 292,240.

VDH reports there have been 4,090 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Tuesday morning that there are 15,907 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 446 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 709 cases / 36 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (30 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 608 cases / 41 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (10 new cases)

Dickenson County – 519 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Lee County – 1,185 cases / 57 hospitalizations/ 26 deaths (12 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 11 new deaths)

Norton – 109 cases / 6 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 1,221 cases / 74 hospitalizations / 12 deaths (58 new cases/ 1 new death)

Scott County – 1,026 cases / 69 hospitalizations / 24 deaths (19 new cases)

Smyth County – 1,439 cases / 86 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (35 new cases/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 1,689 cases/ 60 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (58 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 2,408 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (49 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 1,593 cases / 82 hospitalizations / 53 deaths (33 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

