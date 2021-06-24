VDH: 14 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, no new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia on Thursday.

Lee County reported one less total case than it had Wednesday.

Statewide, VDH reported 528,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 679,330.

VDH reports there have been 9,608 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,583 cases / 115 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,521 cases / 113 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 964 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (1 new case)

Lee County – 2,435 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (-1 case)

Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,309 cases / 133 hospitalizations / 40 deaths

Scott County – 1,864 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 60 deaths

Smyth County – 2,981 cases / 208 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (1 new case/ -1 hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 3,746 cases / 177 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (10 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 5,008 cases / 438 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (1 new case/ -1 hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,271 cases / 173 hospitalizations / 102 deaths

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.