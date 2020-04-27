VDH: 13,535 COVID-19 cases in Virginia; new cases in Buchanan, Tazewell, Wise Co.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 13,535 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

VDH said there have been 458 deaths across the state along with 2,066 hospitalizations. The number of people tested totaled 80,180 in the Commonwealth Monday.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 14 cases

Lee County – 8 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization

Russell County – 3 cases / 1 hospitalization

Scott County – 6 cases / 1 hospitalization / 1 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries

Tazewell County – 5 cases

Washington County, Va. – 34 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 21 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death

Mount Rogers Health District reported a confirmed case in Grayson County on Sunday, but VDH has not yet added it to the department’s numbers.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.