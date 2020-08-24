VDH: 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 108,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 113,630.

VDH said there have been 2,352 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 119 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, VDH reported 9,148 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 59 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 105 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death

Buchanan County – 93 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 55 cases / 5 hospitalizations / 1 death

Lee County – 161 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 2 death (3 new cases)

Norton – 22 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 168 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Scott County – 143 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 222 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Tazewell County – 171 cases / 11 hospitalizations

Washington County, Va. – 311 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Wise County – 287 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (4 new cases)

On Monday, VDH reported 13 new local cases in Southwest Virginia.

No new local COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.