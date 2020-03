RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reports that the state’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen from 1,020 to 1,250 on Tuesday.

VDH reports there have been 27 deaths in Virginia attributed to the virus.

According to VDH, 13,401 people have been tested for the virus so far, and 165 people have been hospitalized by the virus.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia, click here.