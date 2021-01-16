VDH: 125 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia; 8 new deaths

Southwest Virginia’s COVID death rate neared its high point Saturday and far exceeds Virginia’s average.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Bristol, Virginia reported eight new deaths — the only deaths reported in Southwest Virginia on Saturday.

The 14-day average of daily reported COVID deaths is near the high it reached in mid-December. The region’s rate far exceeds the death rate of Virginia as a whole.

Since the pandemic began, the statewide rate of COVID deaths per 100,000 population is 66, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The eight-county, two-city Southwest Virginia rate of 138 is more than double that. The contrast has been even more stark since the fall, as other areas of Virginia experienced higher death rates than Southwest Virginia during the first case surge in the spring.

New hospitalizations began a second spike in early January — based on averages the 14 previous days — and have reached record levels as well.

The 14-day new case rate, meanwhile, has fallen off earlier highs with lower numbers the past seven days particularly.

Russell County reported one fewer hospitalization and one fewer death on Saturday than it had on Friday.

Statewide, VDH reported 351,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 429,391.

VDH reports there have been 5,016 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,111 cases / 61 hospitalizations/ 19 deaths (3 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations/ 8 new deaths)

Buchanan County – 996 cases / 72 hospitalizations/ 25 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 770 cases / 29 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (3 new cases)

Lee County – 1,870 cases / 83 hospitalizations/ 32 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 221 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (6 new cases)

Russell County – 1,836 cases / 99 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (13 new cases/ -1 new hospitalization/ -1 new death)

Scott County – 1,385 cases / 93 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (5 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,202 cases / 148 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (23 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 2,818 cases/ 108 hospitalizations/ 28 deaths (13 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 3,596 cases / 251 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (29 new cases/ 6 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 2,487 cases / 128 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (13 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

