VDH: 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southwest Virginia over 3-day weekend

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 493 new COVID-19 cases over the three-day weekend.

Tuesday’s report consists of data from four days — Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Smyth County reported the highest increase of new cases over the three-day weekend with 92 new cases.

Twelve new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Virginia over the weekend and on Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Buchanan and Russell counties each reported three new deaths; Dickenson, Lee, Smyth, Tazewell and Washington counties and the city of Norton each reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 667,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 12.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 895,619.

VDH reports there have been 11,123 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,191 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (18 new cases)
Buchanan County – 2,230 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 54 deaths (33 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 3 new deaths)
Dickenson County – 1,518 cases / 54 hospitalizations / 24 deaths (33 new cases, 1 new death)
Lee County – 3,538 cases / 136 hospitalizations / 56 deaths (26 new cases, 1 new death)
Norton – 527 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 12 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)
Russell County – 3,555 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 54 deaths (49 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 3 new deaths)
Scott County – 2,874 cases / 159 hospitalizations / 72 deaths (36 new cases)
Smyth County – 4,493 cases / 265 hospitalizations / 108 deaths (92 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)
Tazewell County – 5,453 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 94 deaths (49 new cases, 1 new death)
Washington County, Va. – 7,192 cases / 543 hospitalizations / 136 deaths (76 new cases, 5 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)
Wise County – 4,883 cases / 220 hospitalizations / 122 deaths (74 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss