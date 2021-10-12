VDH: 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southwest Virginia over 3-day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 493 new COVID-19 cases over the three-day weekend.

Tuesday’s report consists of data from four days — Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Smyth County reported the highest increase of new cases over the three-day weekend with 92 new cases.

Twelve new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Virginia over the weekend and on Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Buchanan and Russell counties each reported three new deaths; Dickenson, Lee, Smyth, Tazewell and Washington counties and the city of Norton each reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 667,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 12.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 895,619.

VDH reports there have been 11,123 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,191 cases / 157 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (18 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,230 cases / 137 hospitalizations / 54 deaths (33 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 3 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 1,518 cases / 54 hospitalizations / 24 deaths (33 new cases, 1 new death)

Lee County – 3,538 cases / 136 hospitalizations / 56 deaths (26 new cases, 1 new death)

Norton – 527 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 12 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)

Russell County – 3,555 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 54 deaths (49 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 3 new deaths)

Scott County – 2,874 cases / 159 hospitalizations / 72 deaths (36 new cases)

Smyth County – 4,493 cases / 265 hospitalizations / 108 deaths (92 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 5,453 cases / 217 hospitalizations / 94 deaths (49 new cases, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 7,192 cases / 543 hospitalizations / 136 deaths (76 new cases, 5 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Wise County – 4,883 cases / 220 hospitalizations / 122 deaths (74 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.