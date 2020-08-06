VDH: 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 92,244 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 95,867.

VDH said there have been 2,191 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 108 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, VDH reported 8,135 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 48 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 71 cases / 6 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 74 cases / 2 hospitalization (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 38 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 105 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 15 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 91 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 66 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Smyth County – 130 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (4 new cases)

Tazewell County – 106 cases / 8 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 203 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (12 new cases)

Wise County – 110 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case)

On Thursday, VDH reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia.

12 new cases were reported in Washington County.

VDH reports 1,009 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our region of Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

