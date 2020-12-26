VDH: 116 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia; 1 new death

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 116 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Statewide, VDH reported 279,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 329,577.

VDH reports there have been 4,272 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

There was one new death due to COVID-19 reported in Southwest Virginia in Bristol.

There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia, with Tazewell County seeing the biggest increase Saturday with 60 new cases.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 846 cases / 39 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)
Buchanan County – 701 cases / 52 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization)
Dickenson County – 585 cases / 23 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (3 new cases)
Lee County – 1,396 cases / 60 hospitalizations/ 29 deaths (11 new cases)
Norton – 150 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases)
Russell County – 1,411 cases / 85 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (2 new cases)
Scott County – 1,162 cases / 77 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Smyth County – 1,641 cases / 103 hospitalizations / 51 deaths
Tazewell County – 2,167 cases/ 73 hospitalizations/ 16 deaths (60 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)
Washington County, Va. – 2,763 cases / 176 hospitalizations / 40 deaths
Wise County – 1,873 cases / 97 hospitalizations / 55 deaths (26 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

