VDH: 11,594 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 410 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 11,594 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

VDH said there have been 410 deaths across the state along with 1,837 hospitalizations.

On Thursday, the department reported 10,998 cases and 372 deaths.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 12 cases

Lee County – 8 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization

Russell County – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization

Scott County – 5 cases / 1 hospitalization / 1 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries

Tazewell County – 4 cases

Washington County, Va. – 30 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 20 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.