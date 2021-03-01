VDH: 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 15 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Russell County reported three new deaths on Monday. Wise, Tazewell and Lee Counties each reported two new deaths. Scott and Smyth County reported a new death each.

Statewide, VDH reported 454,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 577,174.

VDH reports there have been 7,530 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,219 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 29 deaths

Buchanan County – 1,295 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 34 deaths

Dickenson County – 876 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths

Lee County – 2,290 cases / 95 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (1 new case/ 2 new deaths)

Norton – 239 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,031 cases / 120 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (2 new cases / 3 new deaths)

Scott County – 1,583 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (1 new death)

Smyth County – 2,516 cases / 169 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (1 new death)

Tazewell County – 3,192 cases/ 133 hospitalizations / 54 deaths (7 new cases / 1 new hospitalization/ 2 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 4,272 cases / 349 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (2 new cases)

Wise County – 2,874 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (2 new cases/ 2 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

