VDH: 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Smyth Co. on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 106,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The number of probable cases in Virginia is 110,860.

VDH said there have been 2,319 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 117 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 9,014 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 57 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 103 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death

Buchanan County – 93 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases)

Dickenson County – 55 cases / 5 hospitalizations / 1 death

Lee County – 153 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 2 death

Norton – 22 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 166 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Scott County – 136 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 203 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (11 new cases)

Tazewell County – 148 cases / 10 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 301 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (4 new cases)

Wise County – 276 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (7 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

On Friday, VDH reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia.

Smyth County reported 11 new cases on Friday.

No new local COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

