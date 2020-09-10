VDH: 10th COVID-19 death reported in Washington County, 39 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 124,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 130,525.

VDH said there have been 2,575 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, VDH reported 10,015 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 70 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 151 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 105 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 75 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 238 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (4 new cases)

Norton – 31 cases / 3 hospitalizations

Russell County – 203 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (4 new cases)

Scott County – 170 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 359 cases / 31 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (11 new cases)

Tazewell County – 223 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 433 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 371 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (6 new case)

On Thursday, VDH reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia.

A new death was reported in Washington County, bringing the county total to 10.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

