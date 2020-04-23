VDH: 10,998 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 30 cases in Washington County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 10,998 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
VDH said there have been 372 deaths across the state along with 1,753 hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, the department reported 10,266 cases and 349 deaths.
The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:
Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery
Buchanan County – 12 cases
Lee County – 7 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization
Russell County – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization
Scott County – 5 cases / 1 hospitalization / 1 death
Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries
Tazewell County – 4 cases
Washington County, Va. – 30 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Wise County – 20 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death
Wise County saw a case increase of 2, making the county total 20.
Washington County also increased by two cases, making the county total 30.
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
