VDH: 10,998 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 30 cases in Washington County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 10,998 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

VDH said there have been 372 deaths across the state along with 1,753 hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, the department reported 10,266 cases and 349 deaths.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 12 cases

Lee County – 7 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization

Russell County – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization

Scott County – 5 cases / 1 hospitalization / 1 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries

Tazewell County – 4 cases

Washington County, Va. – 30 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 20 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death

Wise County saw a case increase of 2, making the county total 20.

Washington County also increased by two cases, making the county total 30.

