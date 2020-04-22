VDH: 10,266 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, no new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 10,266 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, but no new cases were reported in our area.

VDH said there have been 349 deaths across the state along with 1,659 hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the department reported 9,630 cases and 324 deaths.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 12 cases

Lee County – 7 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization

Russell County – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization

Scott County – 5 cases / 1 hospitalization / 1 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries

Tazewell County – 4 cases

Washington County, Va. – 29 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 18 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death

