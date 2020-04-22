VDH: 10,266 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, no new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 10,266 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, but no new cases were reported in our area.
VDH said there have been 349 deaths across the state along with 1,659 hospitalizations.
On Tuesday, the department reported 9,630 cases and 324 deaths.
The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:
Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery
Buchanan County – 12 cases
Lee County – 7 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization
Russell County – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization
Scott County – 5 cases / 1 hospitalization / 1 death
Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries
Tazewell County – 4 cases
Washington County, Va. – 29 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Wise County – 18 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death
