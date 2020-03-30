VDH: 1,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, first reported case in Smyth County

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,020 as of Monday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

According to VDH, there have been 25 deaths so far attributed to the coronavirus.

As of Monday, there have been 136 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

12,038 people have been tested in Virginia, according to VDH.

Monday saw new cases in Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe County.

