VDH: 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southwest Virginia, 1 new death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 165,384 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Thursday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 178,183.

VDH reports there have been 3,384 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Thursday morning that there are 12,314 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 140 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 284 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (7 new cases)

Buchanan County – 268 cases / 15 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 143 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Lee County – 509 cases / 33 hospitalizations/ 10 deaths (12 new cases)

Norton – 51 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 494 cases / 41 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (11 new cases)

Scott County – 404 cases / 29 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 633 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (6 new cases)

Tazewell County – 529 cases / 26 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 1,010 cases / 90 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 660 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (22 new cases)

On Thursday, VDH reported 100 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia and one new death.

The new death was reported in Buchanan County, for a total of three deaths reported from the coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

