VDH: 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 30 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Tazewell County reported four new deaths. Washington County and the city of Bristol each reported two new deaths. Lee and Wise Counties both reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 451,539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 572,639.

VDH reports there have been 7,037 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,212 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (1 new hospitalization/ 2 new deaths)

Buchanan County – 1,295 cases / 91 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (-1 case)

Dickenson County – 874 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths

Lee County – 2,282 cases / 90 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new death)

Norton – 237 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 6 deaths

Russell County – 2,020 cases / 119 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 1,577 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (-3 cases/ -1 hospitalization)

Smyth County – 2,510 cases / 168 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 3,180 cases/ 132 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (1 new case/ 4 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 4,256 cases / 347 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,869 cases / 148 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

