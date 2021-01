VDH: 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 130 new cases

Southwest Virginia’s 14-day average of new daily COVID deaths reached another high Wednesday. The region’s COVID death rates far exceed state averages.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 130 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

COVID deaths continue to hit the @WJHL Southwest VA viewing area hard and disproportionately. Latest from @VDHgov shows the area reached its highest 14-day average of new daily deaths today. Its 14-day new case average peaked Jan. 9, meaning sadly the wave may persist for awhile. pic.twitter.com/QhHj9M5ALe — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) January 27, 2021

Buchanan and Tazewell Counties each reported three new deaths. Dickenson, Washington, Wise and Smyth Counties each reported one new death.

Statewide, VDH reported 392,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 488,553.

VDH reports there have been 5,489 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,165 cases / 71 hospitalizations / 24 deaths (6 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,068 cases / 77 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (28 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 3 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 817 cases / 34 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (6 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Lee County – 2,083 cases / 85 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (8 new cases)

Norton – 228 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 1,899 cases / 102 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 1,475 cases / 102 hospitalizations / 44 deaths (9 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,358 cases / 156 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (28 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 2,937 cases/ 115 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (-2 cases/ 3 new deaths)

Washington County, Va. – 3,978 cases / 294 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (31 new cases/ 6 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 2,611 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (9 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

