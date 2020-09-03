VDH: 1 new death, 39 new cases of COVID-19 in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 118,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 123,668.

VDH said there have been 2,519 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, VDH reported 9,673 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 68 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 120 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths

Buchanan County – 99 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths

Dickenson County – 68 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 1 death

Lee County – 217 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Norton – 27 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 191 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 161 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (5 new cases)

Smyth County – 290 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (8 new cases)

Tazewell County – 200 cases / 14 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 395 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (14 new cases)

Wise County – 339 cases / 30 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (5 new cases)

On Thursday, VDH reported 39 new cases in Southwest Virginia.

One new death was reported in Southwest Virginia, in Buchanan County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

