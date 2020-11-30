VDH: 1 new COVID-19 death reported in SWVA, 122 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 122 new COVID-19 cases, and one new death Monday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The new death was reported in Buchanan County.

Tazewell County reported 32 new cases and Washington County reported 31 new cases.

Statewide, VDH reported 211,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 237,835.

VDH reports there have been 3,723 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Monday morning that there are 14,312 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 307 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 533 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 423 cases / 22 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 268 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (6 new cases)

Lee County – 933 cases / 46 hospitalizations/ 14 deaths (13 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 32 cases / 5 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 802 cases / 59 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (10 new cases)

Scott County – 780 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 1,043 cases / 71 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (6 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 1,079 cases/ 50 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (32 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 1,756 cases / 121 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (31 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 1,215 cases / 69 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (12 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.