VDH: 1 new COVID-19 death reported in Scott County, 31 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The new death was reported in Scott County.

Statewide, VDH reported 422,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 530,825.

VDH reports there have been 5,874 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,196 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (1 new case)
Buchanan County – 2,000 cases / 83 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Dickenson County – 836 cases / 35 hospitalizations / 14 deaths
Lee County – 2,200 cases / 87 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (1 new case)
Norton – 234 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Russell County – 1,950 cases / 105 hospitalizations / 26 deaths
Scott County – 1,531 cases / 108 hospitalizations / 46 deaths (1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)
Smyth County – 2,451 cases / 160 hospitalizations / 80 deaths (10 new cases)
Tazewell County – 3,063 cases/ 121 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (6 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 4,165 cases / 310 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (7 new cases)
Wise County – 2,720 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (4 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

