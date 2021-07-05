VDH: 1 new COVID-19 case in Norton, no new deaths in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported only 1 new case of COVID-19 and no new confirmed deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia on Monday.

The only new case was reported in the City of Norton.

Statewide, VDH reported 530,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 681,194.

VDH reports there have been 9,651 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,581 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 37 deaths

Buchanan County – 1,541 cases / 117 hospitalizations / 45 deaths

Dickenson County – 996 cases / 46 hospitalizations / 18 deaths

Lee County – 2,433 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 49 deaths

Norton – 292 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,312 cases / 134 hospitalizations / 40 deaths

Scott County – 1,876 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 60 deaths

Smyth County – 2,987 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 96 deaths

Tazewell County – 3,762 cases / 177 hospitalizations / 75 deaths

Washington County, Va. – 5,034 cases / 440 hospitalizations / 111 deaths

Wise County – 3,276 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 104 deaths

