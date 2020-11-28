VDH: 1 COVID-19 death reported in Wise County, 188 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 188 new COVID-19 cases, five new hospitalizations, and one new death Saturday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The new deaths Saturday was in Wise County, where on Friday, a nursing home outbreak at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap now records the most cases of any outbreak in Virginia (211) since the pandemic began.

Statewide, VDH reported 208,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 233,617.

VDH reports there have been 4,054 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Saturday morning that there are 14,214 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 302 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 531 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (12 new cases)

Buchanan County – 417 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths (9 new cases)

Dickenson County – 260 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (9 new cases)

Lee County – 918 cases / 45 hospitalizations/ 14 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 81 cases / 5 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Russell County – 789 cases / 59 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (24 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 766 cases / 54 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 1,036 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (20 new cases)

Tazewell County – 1,047 cases/ 48 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (46 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 1,721 cases / 119 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (36 new cases)

Wise County – 1,202 cases / 69 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.