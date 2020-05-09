VADOC: Third staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Southwest Virginia prison

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — A third staff member has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Numbers listed by the department show three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap.

Just last weekend, the agency confirmed two staff members tested positive for the virus.

PREVIOUS STORY: VADOC: 2 employees at SWVA prison test positive for COVID-19

VADOC provides a regularly updated list of staff members and inmates that test positive for the COVID-19.

At this time, no inmates at any Southwest Virginia prison have not tested positive for the coronavirus, according to VADOC.

