Vaccine update: Sullivan County Regional Health to begin vaccinating phase 1b, 65+ Tuesday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced in a press release Sunday that it will move to phase 1b on Tuesday, and those who are 65 or older are now eligible for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

First and second dose vaccinations will be given at the Bristol Dragway from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. No appointment is required.

Phase 1b includes the following:

K-12 and child care teachers and staff Other first responders: administrative staff, dispatchers, communications staff, other first responders without significant direct public contact

Those who are a part of Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2 and Phase 1b should bring a “work ID, name badge or copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment.” Those who are 65 and older are asked to bring their driver’s license.

“We can only vaccinate Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and Phase 1b individuals that either live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee,” the press release said. “We can only vaccinate those who are 65 and older who are residents of Tennessee.”

Sullivan County Regional Health Department will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 for Presidents’ Day, those who are due for a second vaccination should plan to show up Tuesday instead.

“We receive separate allotments for first and second doses and will have sufficient vaccine for our second doses,” the press release said. “These are reserved for those who received their vaccine from Sullivan County Regional Health Department.”

For more information, contact Rachel Dean at 423-279-2638 or Mark Moody at 423-279-2690.

