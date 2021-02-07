Vaccine update: First and second doses available at Bristol Dragway Feb. 8

(WJHL) — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department (SCRHD) announced Sunday that first and second COVID-19 vaccinations will resume Feb. 8 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Bristol Dragway.

These vaccinations are geared toward those in Phase 1a1 and 1a2, along with those who are 70 years and older.

The health system released the following:

We can only vaccinate Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 individuals that either LIVE or WORK in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee. We can only vaccinate those who are 70 and older who are residents of Tennessee.

SCRHD requests that those in Phase 1a1 or 1a2 to bring work IDs and those 70 years and older to bring a driver’s license.

Second vaccines are available, and no appointments are required. There will be two lines separating those receiving first doses from those receiving second.

The health system reminded the public to return to the location of first dose receivals when getting a second dose.

SCRHD cannot provide second doses to anyone who didn’t receive their first dose at the Bristol Dragway, Kingsport Civic Auditorium or the Blountville Health Department.

Appointments for first doses at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium are currently full, but more appointments will be announced with additional vaccines are received.

For more information, contact Rachel Dean at 423-279-2638 or Mark Moody at 423-279-2690.

Stay updated with SCRHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.