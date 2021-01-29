Vaccine hopefuls line up outside of Bristol Dragway Friday morning

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – People hoping to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have lined up along Highway 394 Friday morning.

A long line of hopefuls is backed down the highway outside of the Bristol Dragway hours before the vaccination site opens.

News Channel 11 had a crew at the site at 6 a.m., three hours ahead of the start of vaccinations.

The first person in line outside of the dragway told News Channel 11 that he had arrived to get in line at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Vaccinations on Friday are for people in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and those over the age of 70.

The line outside @BristolDragway for #COVID19Vaccines is well underway. If anyone is curious about what time the person first in line got here the answer is 8:30 last night! @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/Nc9o1NqY74 — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) January 29, 2021

Phase 1a1 and 1a2 individuals must live or work in Sullivan County to receive their first dose, while people over the age of 70 must just be a Tennessee resident, according to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will also be administered at the Bristol Dragway Friday. No appointments are required.

The health department says second doses of the Moderna vaccine are still available at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium through February 5.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department can only administer the second dose of a vaccine if the person received their first dose from the health department.