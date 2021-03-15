Vaccinating the region: Phase 1C now open in Sullivan County, single-dose shot being offered

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Regional Health Department officially moved into Phase 1C on Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine have already been booked, with officials expecting 1C to be one of the largest groups they take on.

According to the state of Tennessee, Phase 1C includes those 16 and up with high-risk underlying conditions along with their caregivers.

Some of the conditions accepted under this phase include but are not limited to Chronic renal disease, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma, obesity, heart failure, hypertension, dementia, diabetes, and down syndrome.

It also includes women ages 16 years and older who are pregnant and people in their households.

Officials told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield that this phase will be run off the honor system and those distributing the vaccine are relying on the public to remain honest and get vaccinated in the proper phase they fall under.

“The state of Tennessee made a decision to go with the honor system. When they do call in for an appointment, we ask them if they have a chronic health condition and if the answer is yes, we go ahead and schedule them,” said Emergency Response Coordinator for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, Mark Moody.

He said while there are worries about people jumping the line and trying to slip into this phase, he said he has faith in the public.

Mark Moody with the Sullivan County Regional Health Dept. has some tips for those set up to receive their vaccinations this week.



I'll have more on Phase 1C starting in Sullivan County tonight on @WJHL11 at 5: pic.twitter.com/vfDnfS1n05 — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) March 15, 2021

Moody also said things have been running smoothly in terms of their distribution process and will only become even more efficient as time goes on.

“As we get into the younger population, we’re hoping that more of them will go on the website and download the vaccination form and fill it out before they come because that’s what takes time right now,” said Moody.

On the topic of efficiency, he said with the one-dose shot, those getting vaccinated on Monday and Tuesday will be good to go following their first and only appointment, which also speeds things up and those getting vaccinated agree.

“It’s just one shot so it’s more efficient to get people vaccinated,” said Carolyn Kisner, who got vaccinated on Monday.

Kisner told News Channel 11 she was especially relieved to get the vaccine seeing as her husband has an autoimmune disease. She said not only will this shot protect her but him as well.

Moody said there are about 900 appointments scheduled for Monday and Tuesday combined with about 160 people scheduled to come per hour.

While some are relieved to get the vaccine, Rhonda Duncan, who received her shot Monday said the public still needs to be vigilant.

“We still need to wear our masks because we still don’t exactly know what we’re dealing with and we don’t know what’s coming so we need to be prepared,” said Duncan.

Gregory Matherly was relieved to finally get his shot but did express some concerns when it came to vaccinating the younger population. He said they shouldn’t be afraid or hesitate to get the shot. He wants those on the fence about it to consider getting the shot to protect not only themselves but the people around them.

Sullivan County now joins the rest of Tennessee in opening Phase 1C. People told me this morning that getting vaccinated is 'a sigh of relief' and to be getting the single-shot dose, they say, is even better.



More on the distribution at BMS tonight at 5 on @WJHL11. pic.twitter.com/RLa12bOh8r — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) March 15, 2021

“It’s not necessarily for you, it’s more for the 78-year-old lady who lives next door to you or your grandparents or something like that because you can probably bounce back pretty good,” said Matherly.

Unfortunately, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been approved for 16 and 17-year-olds. As of now, Pfizer is the only vaccine that suits that age group and will be administered again following Tuesday’s vaccinations, according to Moody.

With the upcoming races at Bristol Motor Speedway, vaccinations will temporarily move to Whitetop Creek Park in Bristol on Wednesday and vaccinations will start up at that site on Thursday.

Moody said they expect to be at that site until April 23rd.