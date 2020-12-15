Vaccinate Virginia: News Channel 11 to air virtual town hall Wednesday answering COVID-19 vaccine questions

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(WJHL)- News Channel 11 wants to help get answers to your questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday night, we are airing a town hall with leading medical experts at the Virginia Department of Health. The town hall will be hosted by our sister station in Richmond, WRIC.

Anchor Juan Conde from WRIC 8News in Richmond will moderate the discussion as the experts answer Virginia’s questions about the vaccines.

The Vaccinate Virginia town hall will air at 7 p.m. on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.

MEET THE MEDICAL EXPERTS

Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton
Physician, University of Virginia in Charlottesville

Dr. Ethlyn McQueen- Gibson
Associate Professor, Hampton University School of Nursing

Dr. Norman Oliver
Virginia State Health Commissioner

Dr. Costi Sifri
Professor, University of Virginia School of Medicine

Dr. Rebecca Vargas-Jackson
Physician Manager, Virginia Department of Emergency Management

