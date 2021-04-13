Vacation destinations booked following widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccine

(WJHL) — One local travel agent encourages adventurers and those looking for a vacation to act quickly.

While government leaders have dismissed requirements for vaccine passports, local travel expert Kathy Kennedy told us this doesn’t prevent tourism businesses from requiring vaccination proof.

She said most cruise lines will mandate passengers aged 16 years and older for proof they’ve had the shot, and younger passengers will have to show a negative COVID-19 test.

These mandates haven’t stopped the wanderlust from breaking free from isolation and booking a trip.

“I’ve got tours that are already sold out,” Kennedy said. “I’ve got a train tour with a balloon fest that’s sold out. The Great American Parks is going out, so there is a lot within the United States itself that people are feeling a little bit more comfortable with the fact that now that you’re vaccinated, it’s definitely helping out with people feeling safer traveling.”

CDC guidelines state that those in the United States who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine.

Those who aren’t should delay travel until they are vaccinated or practice social distancing and wear a mask, according to the CDC.