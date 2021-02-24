RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Some coronavirus restrictions are being lifted across Virginia as the commonwealth sees its virus levels trend down.

Starting on Monday, March 1, outdoor venues and gatherings will be able to increase capacity, Virginia’s alcohol cutoff at restaurants will move from 10 p.m. to midnight, and the overnight modified stay-at-home curfew order will be lifted.

Virginia officials pointed to significant decreases in case levels/the number of positive tests coming back and COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well increases in COVID-19 vaccinations, as reasons behind the lifting of the restrictions. Gov. Northam emphasized how virus transmission is much lower outdoors than indoors.

The changes will allow for entertainment venues, which includes pro/college sports venues, to go up to 30% or 1,000-person capacity. Private outdoor gatherings can go from 10 people up 25.

Last week, Northam increased the cap on spectators allowed at youth sporting events to 250 people with social distancing.

Northam said that 1,000-person cap on outdoor entertainment venues could be removed around April.

Current restrictions on indoor venues, restaurants, etc. will stay in place in the meantime.

