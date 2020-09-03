VA secretary tours Mountain Home, thanks employees for work during COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie paid a visit to the Mountain Home VA on Thursday to take a closer look at the facility’s response to the pandemic.

Mountain Home says it has 45 active cases of COVID-19. Forty-three cases are said to be veterans and two are employees.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun found out Wilkie was impressed with what he found.

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie: “I’m here to say thank you to the men and women of the medical center for everything they have achieved during this crisis.” @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/1LltLIr7JZ — Pheben Kassahun (@PKassahunTV) September 3, 2020

The Mountain Home VA is leading the way, according to Wilkie. He said the medical center has been a shining example in making sure its veterans were provided large amounts of resources during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Military heritage of this area is second to none,” Wilkie said.

During his tour around the James H. Quillen Medical Center, Wilkie thanked the employees for their hard work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Wilkie added, “They’ve done so without complaint, and they have done so with the eyes of making sure that the warriors of East Tennessee and Kentucky are taken care of.”

He said the VA was the first healthcare organization in the country to engage in emergency measures amid the pandemic.

“We stopped routine appointments, we stopped wellness visits, we stopped elective surgery. We began to triage people before they even came to the facility. What you see here in Mountain Home is a very sophisticated system. It’s a very intricate system, to screen people as they come through different stages of this facility.”

It has also keept a focus on mental health.

Wilkie said, “In a normal month, they have about 270 mental health tele-appointments. Since this pandemic{sic} has started, that number has gone up to about 1,200. Now play that out with the rest of the country. In a normal month, the VA has 40,000 mental health tele-appointments. In the month of June, we had 905,000.”

The Veterans Affairs has four missions: cemeteries, health care, benefits and aid.

Rep. Phil Roe said the department distributed aid to help others help veterans, which is usually only done during natural disasters.

“Immediately, the VA rolled out the fourth mission, and went in for instance the state veterans home in Massachusetts. I think there were 77 deaths at one facility. Unbelievable, but they’ve gone in there with training, their PPE’s and so forth,” Roe said.

Roe added he hopes each long-term care facility has a quick COVID-19 test before anyone enters the facilities.

