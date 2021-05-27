VA: All state park pools, shuttles to remain closed for the Summer

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – All Virginia state park pools will be closed for the Summer of 2021 due to COVID-19 challenges.

In a press release from Natural Tunnel State Park, park officials mentioned the closure of pools on site in due to both local and state-wide difficulties in finding staff and navigating COVID-19 restrictions.

News Channel 11 reached out to Dave Neudeck, Virginia State Parks communication director, who confirmed the decision keep pools closed. Alongside pool programs, park shuttle services will be suspended as well.

The majority of park services are still possible under COVID-19 guidelines, including hiking, biking and equestrian trails. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks within state facilities and groups are restricted to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors.

Park officials advise to “know before you go” by checking park websites and local advisories to avoid disappointment and difficulty.

For more information regarding COVID-19 guidelines, click here.